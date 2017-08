Lockheed, Raytheon Get $1.8B To Develop Nuclear Missiles

Law360, Nashville (August 24, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force announced late Wednesday it had awarded a pair of $900 million deals to Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Co. to help develop its new nuclear cruise missile, putting them in competition for a final production contract.



Lockheed and Raytheon were both awarded roughly $900 million deals to support the technology maturation and risk reduction phase for the long-range standoff weapon, or LRSO, the intended replacement for the AGM-86B air-launched cruise missile, or ALCM, the Air Force said Wednesday.



Work on each of...

