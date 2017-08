2 Ex-Tenzer Attys Form International Arbitration Boutique

Law360, Miami (August 30, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Two former Tenzer PLLC lawyers and high school buddies have formed boutique firm Reich Rodriguez PA in Miami, one of just a few women-owned firms specializing in international arbitration, an area that experts say is still heavily dominated by men.



Laura M. Reich and Clarissa A. Rodriguez left Tenzer and set up their own shop earlier this month with a plan to focus on commercial litigation, arbitration and international law.



"In general, women are underrepresented as law firm owners and at the top levels of law...

