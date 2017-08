Citizenship Revoked For Mexican Who Posed As Fed Agent

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Mexican woman who impersonated a U.S. immigration officer and defrauded undocumented immigrants of thousands of dollars by falsely promising them help to obtain legal status has been stripped of her citizenship by a California federal judge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.



U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, of California’s Central District, on Monday revoked the citizenship of Araceli Martinez, who is also known as Maria Araceli Ramos de Martinez. The judge prohibited Martinez from claiming or exercising any rights or privileges of American...

