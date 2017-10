Defense Bar Group No Fan Of Shell Co. Transparency Bill

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Nearly 10 years after it was first introduced, legislation meant to deter criminals, kleptocrats and terrorists from hiding assets behind U.S. corporate entities has more momentum than ever. But critics persist, and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has joined them.



Then-Sens. Carl Levin, Barack Obama and Norm Coleman first launched the effort in 2008. The latest iteration, dubbed the Corporate Transparency Act of 2017 appeared in the U.S. House of Representatives in June and a Senate companion bill was introduced in August. While the...

