Costco, NBTY Escape Supplement Label Class Action

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed a class action alleging NBTY Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. falsely advertised that a supplement improves mental alertness and memory, saying the labeling can’t be unequivocally false given the existence of studies backing the claims.



U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo said Tatiana Korolshteyn can’t prove that TruNature Gingko Biloba with Vinpocetine’s labeling touting its mental benefits is “literally false,” since the supplement’s manufacturer NBTY and seller Costco have presented experts who testified that scientific studies have, in fact, supported...

