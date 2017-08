Intuit Must Cough Up Docs In TurboTax Refund Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT) -- A California federal judge ordered tax filer service Intuit Inc. on Wednesday to hand over information on fake tax returns fraudsters filed to steal customers' refunds, saying taxpayers in a proposed class action have shown that they need the documents to determine whether their proposed class or subclasses are appropriate.



The documents are likely to help resolve factual issues related to consumers' claims that Inuit failed to safeguard sensitive personal data when the fraudsters allegedly filed false tax returns through TurboTax using their existing accounts, resulting...

To view the full article, register now.