$27M In Attys' Fees OK'd In Stanford Bank Ponzi Scheme Deal

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge approved nearly $27 million in attorneys' fees on Wednesday as part of a nearly $133 million Stanford Ponzi scheme settlement that he said also merited approval despite objections.



U.S. District Judge David Godbey approved the full amount of the of $26,787,500 request for attorneys' fees from firms, including Castillo Snyder and Strasburger & Price, that worked on the $132.5 million settlement with the so-called Willis defendants and BMB defendants over their roles in making R. Allen Stanford's Ponzi scheme seem low-risk and...

