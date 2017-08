Texas Universities Say Alliantgroup Schemed For Tax Credits

Law360, Houston (August 24, 2017, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas and the University of Houston systems filed a suit against Alliantgroup LP and WHR Architects Inc. in federal court Wednesday, alleging the tax consulting firm has engaged in a “nationwide scheme” to fraudulently transfer tax credits the universities should have benefited from to its own clients.



The university systems told the court in the complaint filed Wednesday that under section 179D of the Internal Revenue Code, governmental entity-owned properties — such as public universities — are eligible for a tax deduction for...

