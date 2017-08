Insurer Must Cover Kickback Scheme Suit, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A California real estate brokerage asked the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to uphold a lower court ruling that Hanover Insurance Co. must defend it from an alleged kickback scheme suit, saying a deceptive business practice exclusion isn’t as broad as the insurer claims.



Paul M. Zagaris Inc. said the district court correctly found the exclusion only applied to claims of active attempts to deceive as a business practice and that it is also facing claims for unintended omissions or failures to disclose by individual employees....

