Irish Building Products Co. CRH Inks $2.6B Sale Of US Unit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Ireland-based CRH plc will part ways with its U.S. distribution business in a $2.6 billion sale partially financed by a private equity firm, as it looks to pick up a new asset in Europe, the building materials company said Thursday.



CRH plans to sell New Jersey-based Allied Building Products Corp., which distributes exterior and interior building products, to Virginia-based Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. in an all-cash deal, and will use the proceeds to cover a €600 million acquisition of German lime and aggregates business Fels, according...

