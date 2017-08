ACLU Of Calif. Launches Voter Education Campaign On DAs

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The ACLU of California is urging Golden State voters to reach out to district attorneys about criminal justice reform as part of a new public education campaign that publicizes prosecutors' opposition to widely supported ballot measures and encourages greater accountability.



The “Hey Meet Your DA!” campaign, announced on Tuesday, features a 22-page report, an interactive website and a two-minute, 45-second video narrated by entertainer John Legend. Ana Zamora, the criminal justice policy director at the ACLU of Northern California, told Law360 that the goal of the...

