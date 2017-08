Sinclair, Tribune Media Criticize Merger Naysayers

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. and Tribune Media Co. have hit back against petitions to deny the media conglomerates’ proposed merger, telling the Federal Communications Commission that their detractors “rely to a large extent on speculation and unsupported assumptions.”



According to a Tuesday opposition brief, the companies jointly argued that corporations and advocacy groups such as DISH Network and the American Cable Association that lodged formal opposition to the transaction are ignoring the public interest benefits of such a move.



The combined companies will be able to...

To view the full article, register now.