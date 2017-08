Brazil-Canada Aircraft Battle Poised To Heat Up At WTO

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The Brazilian government has moved its World Trade Organization complaint against Canada’s aircraft sector subsidies to a more adversarial phase after efforts to reach strike a bilateral resolution with Ottawa went nowhere, according to WTO documents circulated Thursday.



Brazil’s February complaint targets subsidies that Canada has doled out to support Bombardier Inc.’s C-Series class of jets. After the WTO-mandated consultation period between the two sides did not yield a settlement, Brazil has now asked to form a dispute settlement panel to adjudicate its claims.



“Consultations were...

To view the full article, register now.