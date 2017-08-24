Takata Creditor Plan's $3.5M Moelis Fee Riles Carmakers

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360, Wilmington (August 24, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Six big automakers objected late Wednesday to a Takata bankruptcy creditors committee’s proposal to pay a $3.5 million restructuring fee to Moelis & Co. LLC as part of its retention as the committee's investment banker.

General Motors, Volkswagen, Fiat-Chrysler, Honda, Ford and Toyota jointly argued against preapproval of the Moelis fee provision sought by Takata’s official committee of unsecured creditors. The same objection said that Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon should require linkage for any restructuring payout to Moelis actions that add to the estate’s overall...
