Apple IPhone Defect Suit Over Texting Death Gets Tossed

Law360, San Jose (August 24, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A California judge tossed with prejudice Thursday a suit filed by the father of a college student who was killed by a texting driver that alleged Apple Inc. negligently designed iPhones to be operable while callers are driving, even though the tech giant patented technology that would disable drivers' iPhones.



Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Maureen A. Folan found that plaintiff Craig Riggs hasn’t adequately pled that Apple’s actions led to his son’s death. To support her finding, the judge cited the August 2016 Meador...

To view the full article, register now.