NJ Appeals Court Revives Patient Fall Suit Against ER Nurses

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Thursday revived a medical malpractice suit against St. Clare’s Hospital emergency room nurses, ruling that the parties needed to hash out unspecified affidavit-of-merit issues that prompted a trial court judge to dismiss the case.



The three-judge panel’s decision handed a victory to Raymond Trepkau, who alleges he fell and injured himself when nurses neglected to provide him with a wheelchair or other assistance during a June 2013 hospital visit for gastrointestinal issues. The appeals judges found that the Morris County...

