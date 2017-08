Roche Appeals Accutane Label Ruling To NJ High Court

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Hoffman-La Roche Inc. and Roche Laboratories Inc. on Thursday asked the New Jersey Supreme Court to review an appellate court’s ruling that the label of its acne drug Accutane didn’t adequately warn users of possible gastrointestinal side effects, arguing that the decision undermines the presumptive power of FDA-approved labels.



The three-judge Appellate Division panel’s July decision in the multidistrict litigation handed a victory to consumers who alleged they developed inflammatory bowel disease after using the acne drug, addressing more than 530 cases filed on behalf of...

