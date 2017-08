Apache Wins Drilling Rights Back In West Texas Oil Dispute

Law360, Dallas (August 24, 2017, 4:28 PM EDT) -- An Apache Corp. unit was wrongly ousted from a West Texas oil lease on the grounds that its wells had stopped producing oil and gas because one well on a divided portion of the leasehold was still producing, a Texas appellate court held Wednesday.



Apache Deepwater LLC faced off against Double Eagle Development LLC with competing claims to mineral rights on a 640-acre tract of land in Reagan County, which was leased to an Apache predecessor in 1975.



The 640-acre leasehold was divided by Apache’s predecessor...

