IRS Says It Had Right To Levy Taxes From NJ Law Firm

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service urged a New Jersey federal judge on Thursday to toss Schwartz Simon Edelstein & Celso LLC’s lawsuit seeking to halt the agency’s bid to recoup a disputed tax debt, arguing on Wednesday that federal law bars attempts to stop the tax collection activities.



In a motion to dismiss the Whippany, New Jersey-based firm’s suit, the agency said the Tax Anti-Injunction Act blocks injunctive relief even if the threatened collection action could ruin the taxpayer’s enterprise, and instead requires that taxpayers hash out disputed...

