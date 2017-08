Common Sense Nixes Grated Parmesan Cheese MDL: Judge

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Wal-Mart, Target, Kraft Heinz and other cheese makers and sellers weren’t deceiving customers by labeling products containing "a nontrivial amount of cellulose" as “100% grated Parmesan cheese,” as there are multiple ways to interpret that claim and the cellulose is among the listed ingredients, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday in dismissing the multidistrict litigation.



The label could have meant that the cheese is 100 percent grated; that 100 percent of the cheese in the product is Parmesan, as opposed to cheddar, for example; or that...

