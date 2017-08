McCaskill Wants DOD To Explain Improper Payment Program

Law360, Nashville (August 24, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asked the U.S. Department of Defense on Wednesday to explain its efforts to track and cut down on improper payments, citing a recent watchdog report claiming the DOD had failed to follow related statutory requirements.



A May inspector general report estimated that there were close to $1 billion in improper payments made by the Pentagon last fiscal year, and stated that the DOD had failed to fully follow five of six statutory requirements to cut down on those mistaken payments, McCaskill said...

