EEOC Pushes Sanctions, Says Restaurant Shredded Docs

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission told a Florida federal judge that the agency had shown a Darden Restaurants chain destroyed hiring data needed in an age discrimination case, fighting the company's assertion that an EEOC sanction bid was an attempt to win the suit without evidence.



The agency argued it had presented documentary and testimonial evidence that GMRI Inc., the Darden Restaurants Inc. chain that employs hourly workers at Seasons 52 eateries, committed spoliation by destroying paper applications. The agency further alleged that the chain’s own policies...

