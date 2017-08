Amid Ch. 7, Yellow Cab Deal With Atty Gets Judge's OK

Law360, Chicago (August 24, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a deal that would discount a $26 million judgment entered against a Chicago cab company over an accident that left an attorney severely injured, but the company’s Chapter 7 trustee said payment is still fairly unlikely.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jacqueline Cox signed off on a settlement between the Chapter 7 Trustee for Yellow Cab Affiliation Inc. and attorney Marc Jacobs and his wife Deborah that resolves the Jacobs’ claims against the company in exchange for about...

