Jacobs Nets $1.1B NASA Engineering Contract

By Brian Amaral

Law360, Boston (August 25, 2017, 3:42 PM EDT) -- NASA has awarded Jacobs Technology a contract worth up to $1.1 billion for engineering and support services at facilities in Alabama and Louisiana.

Jacobs Technology Inc., based in Tennessee, will provide engineering and scientific support services at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, NASA announced Wednesday.

The deal under the Engineering Services and Science Capability Augmentation contract is for four years with two two-year extension options for engineers, technicians and scientists. With all options, the contract...
