Hollywood Studios Beat Streaming Site At 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Siding with Walt Disney and other Hollywood studios, the Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed an injunction that shut down movie filtering service VidAngel Inc., saying a ruling to the contrary would “create a giant loophole in copyright law.”



