11th Circ. Hands Credit Agency Win In FCRA Class Action

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a class action accusing credit reporting agency TransUnion LLC of improperly listing a consumer as an authorized user of her parents’ delinquent credit card account, finding that the agency had published information that was technically accurate.



Writing for the three-member panel, Judge William H. Pryor Jr. said that TransUnion had not willfully or recklessly violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by listing the delinquent credit card on Kathleen Pedro’s credit score even though she was not financially responsible...

To view the full article, register now.