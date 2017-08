Chamberlain Hrdlicka San Antonio Office Adds 5 Attys

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A team of tax attorneys who also specialize in employee benefits work, including two partners, has left Dykema Gossett PLLC for business law firm Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s San Antonio, Texas, office, the firm announced on Thursday.



Joshua Sutin and Katherine Noll have joined Chamberlain Hrdlicka as shareholders after a combined 30 years' experience at Dykema, bringing along three other members of their team as associates. With the new additions, Chamberlain Hrdlicka’s San Antonio office has tripled in size since opening in January 2016, growing from five to...

