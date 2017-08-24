Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 24, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Amazon won approval Wednesday for its planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods, earning the retail giant’s attorneys at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Covington & Burling LLP a spot on this week’s legal lions list, while a $417 million jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson over a link between the company’s talcum powder and cancer landed its counsel at Tucker Ellis LLP, Sidley Austin LLP, Proskauer Rose LLPand Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP among this week’s legal lambs.



Legal Lions



The Federal Trade Commission gave Amazon.com Inc....

