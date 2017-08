Wyly Widow, DOJ In Deal Talks On Tax Fight Over $8M Home

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge hit pause Wednesday on government efforts to foreclose on Caroline Dee Wyly’s $8 million Dallas home so the widow of former business tycoon Charles Wyly and the U.S. Department of Justice can negotiate a settlement in the multimillion-dollar tax-avoidance case.



U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn’s single-sentence ruling paused the case for 60 days, citing unspecified settlement negotiations in the case the government initiated in February as the latest move in a yearslong fraud and tax-avoidance case that’s entered a new phase...

