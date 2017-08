6th Circ. Tosses Appeal In Mich. Foreclosure Class Action

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a putative class action against a Michigan county that foreclosed on various properties for unpaid property taxes and then sold them off to municipalities for redevelopment, scrapping plaintiffs' claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and others.



The three-judge panel affirmed a trial court’s dismissal of the suit, which was filed on behalf of roughly 800 Wayne County residents, in a succinct, four-page opinion. The panel said that the lower court properly dismissed the RICO claims...

