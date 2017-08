7th Circ. Says Rejected Deal Doesn't Moot False Ad Suit

Law360, Springfield (August 24, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit held to its previous rulings Thursday in overturning a district court decision that mooted claims of deceptive marketing against drugmaker Boiron Inc., with a panel saying the plaintiff’s refusal of a $5,025 settlement from the company doesn't keep the suit from moving forward.



An Illinois federal court had refused to certify the class in the suit brought by Chad Conrad against Boiron after another class action involving the over-the-counter remedy Oscillococcinum was settled in California. Conrad opted out of that class, rejecting the...

