Williams Unit Can Take Pa. Property For Pipeline, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has given the go-ahead to a Williams Partners LP unit to cross five properties including land a church owns in Lancaster County for the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline, saying the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s project approval held up to owners’ procedural objections.



Wednesday’s opinion allows the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. an easement on about an acre of land owned by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ Church. The church had objected, saying that the easement went against their deeply held religious...

