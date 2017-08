Jury Award Implicitly Included Future Lost Income, Court Says

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appellate panel reversed Thursday the slashing of a jury award to $2.9 million in a suit accusing medical providers of causing a newborn’s brain damage, saying the baby’s future lost income was not factored into an $8 million award for future economic damages.



In a unanimous ruling that backtracked on a previous decision, a three-judge Eighth Appellate District panel overturned the trial judge’s decision to cut an $8 million portion of a jury’s multimillion-dollar verdict in favor of Stephanie Stewart and her son Alijah Jones in...

