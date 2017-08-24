SEIU, Fight For $15 Launching Campaign For Pro-Worker Pols

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Members of the Service Employees International Union and Fight for $15 will campaign to unseat battleground-state politicians who have opposed minimum wage increases and union rights starting Labor Day, the groups said Thursday.



The groups say tens of thousands of their members will spend 40 hours each participating in a voter engagement drive aimed at replacing proponents of wage preemption and so-called right-to-work laws with worker-friendly politicians in Midwestern states including Iowa, Michigan and Illinois in 2018.



Also on Labor Day, fast food workers affiliated with...

To view the full article, register now.