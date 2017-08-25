EEOC Wellness Regs Ironically Join The Walking Dead

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Regulations issued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission defining what incentives an employer may use to promote participation in a wellness program without running afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act have just been sent back to the drawing board by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. AARP v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, No. 1:16-cv-02113-JDB (D.D.C. Aug. 22, 2017). This resulted from an AARP legal challenge to the EEOC’s wellness regulations, which were promulgated in May...

To view the full article, register now.