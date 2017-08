Home Health Care Co. Wants US Atty DQ'd From Medicare Suit

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A small home health agency asked a Michigan federal judge to disqualify a U.S. attorney who has stepped in to represent Anthem Inc. in the agency’s Medicare billing suit seeking $20 million in lost profits, saying that the government shouldn’t provide a free defense.



New Vision Home Health Care, which provided health services to mainly housebound Medicare beneficiaries, said on Aug. 23 that it hasn’t named the government in its suit, nor has the government filed a motion to intervene or obtained the court’s authority to...

