NYC Pharmacist Charged With Medicaid Fraud

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A New York City pharmacist and three of her pharmacies have been hit with criminal charges and a civil lawsuit for allegedly defrauding the state Medicaid program out of millions of dollars that she spent on luxury items, travel and plastic surgery, New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said on Thursday.



Hin T. Wong, who owns NY Pharmacy Inc. and now-closed NYC Pharmacy Inc. and New York Healthfirst Pharmacy Inc., allegedly offered patients cash kickbacks for their prescriptions for medication, including costly HIV treatments,...

