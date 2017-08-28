Expert Analysis

Navigating The Murky Waters Of Joint Employment Risks

By Joseph Piesco and Norm Leon August 28, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- If being able to assess and address risk is essential to making reasoned business decisions, those seeking to respond to the risks of joint employment will find little comfort in some of the court and agency decisions that have been the focus of so much conversation (and consternation) over the past three years. Indeed, if anything can be gleaned from these decisions, it is that it is extraordinarily difficult to attempt to predict and respond to these risks.

The business community in general, and franchising in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular