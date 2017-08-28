Navigating The Murky Waters Of Joint Employment Risks

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT) -- If being able to assess and address risk is essential to making reasoned business decisions, those seeking to respond to the risks of joint employment will find little comfort in some of the court and agency decisions that have been the focus of so much conversation (and consternation) over the past three years. Indeed, if anything can be gleaned from these decisions, it is that it is extraordinarily difficult to attempt to predict and respond to these risks.



The business community in general, and franchising in...

To view the full article, register now.