Arbitration Demand In Uber Battle Harmful, Investor Warns

Law360, Wilmington (August 24, 2017, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. founder Travis Kalanick’s “extraordinary” effort to compel arbitration in a board control battle with Benchmark Capital Partners LP could thwart important protections for Delaware corporation shareholders, the private equity investor said in a court filing on Thursday.



Benchmark, which termed Kalanick’s influence on the ride-hailing company “corrosive,” argued that Kalanick lacks support for most claims that an arbitrator, and not Chancery Court, must decide all issues in a lawsuit Benchmark filed on Aug. 10. The suit called for Kalanick’s ouster and reversal of...

