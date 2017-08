Olive Oil Buyers Win Class Cert. In Misleading Labels Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday granted certification to two consumer classes accusing olive oil maker Deoleo USA Inc. of deceptive labeling, saying proposed members share common concerns about "imported from Italy" claims when olives are sourced from elsewhere, and whether "extra virgin" standards are ensured.



Thursday’s decision is a win for lead plaintiff Scott Koller and his attorneys from the law firms of Gutride Safier LLP and Tycko & Zavareei LLP, which recently settled similar false advertising claims related to labels on Filippo Berio olive oil. In...

