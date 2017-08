Indirect Buyers Denied Class Cert. In Drywall Antitrust MDL

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday denied class certification to the indirect purchasers of domestic drywall in multidistrict litigation accusing manufacturers of colluding to fix prices, ruling that the proposed method of determining class membership is not feasible and that the proposed class period creates management problems.



Just one day after certifying a class of direct purchasers, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson shot down the certification for a class in the millions of those who bought drywall paper-backed gypsum wallboard — which was made by...

