Uber Rider Asks 2nd Circ. To Tweak Price-Fix Ruling

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Uber Technologies Inc. customer fighting arbitration of his price-fixing claims asked the Second Circuit on Thursday to modify its Aug. 17 ruling to allow U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to consider new information on remand about the visibility of the company’s terms of service.



Much of the appeals court’s decision that Spencer Meyer had adequate notice of the company’s terms, including its requirement that disputes be duked out in arbitration, had hinged on a screenshot that showed a small link to the terms of service...

To view the full article, register now.