Ghana Says It's Immune From $13.35M Arbitration Award

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Ghana asked a D.C. federal court on Thursday to toss a $13.35 million arbitral award issued against it following a dispute with a British energy firm and its Ghanaian subsidiary over an agreement to purchase electricity, saying the country is immune under U.S. sovereignty laws.



U.S. federal courts lack jurisdiction and therefore cannot confirm Balkan Energy Ltd. — referred to as Balkan UK — and Balkan Energy (Ghana) Ltd.’s award, Ghana told the court. A tribunal issued the award in 2014 after determining that Ghana had...

