Sauerkraut Co. Reaches Deal With H-2B Workers In Wage Suit

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Haitian man asked a Wisconsin federal court Thursday to approve a $25,500 settlement in his class action alleging GLK Foods, the world's largest sauerkraut producer, underpaid migrant workers brought in under the H-2B visa program, saying the deal is fair.



Class representative Andre Jean-Baptiste and the company submitted a joint motion to Wisconsin’s Eastern District, asking the court to sign off on the deal to resolve claims that GLK violated certain provisions of the Federal Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act in October and November...

