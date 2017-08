West Marine Investors Look To Stall Vote On $338M Sale

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT) -- West Marine Inc. investors on Thursday asked a Delaware federal judge to delay a shareholder vote on the water recreation retailer’s $338 million sale to a private equity firm, saying the company’s failure to disclose material information about the deal prevents them from making an informed decision.



A proposed class of investors led by Derrick McNeil sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the Sept. 12 vote, arguing that the retailer must first address an allegedly misleading and incomplete proxy statement by West Marine filed with the...

