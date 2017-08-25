UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London
Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.
Financial Services
JBE Mechanical.Electrical Ltd. v. Diamond Global Trading & Investments Ltd.
Northern Ireland-based engineering firm JBE filed a claim for adjudication enforcement against property investment and development company Diamond Global in the Technology and Construction Court on Aug....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login