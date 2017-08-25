UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The last week has seen the Netherlands file a Financial List claim against Deutsche Bank, nearly 100 individuals launch an insurance dispute against AIG Europe, and an African mining firm sue a pair of insurers.

Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.

Financial Services

JBE Mechanical.Electrical Ltd. v. Diamond Global Trading & Investments Ltd.

Northern Ireland-based engineering firm JBE filed a claim for adjudication enforcement against property investment and development company Diamond Global in the Technology and Construction Court on Aug....
