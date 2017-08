Tepco Faces New $5B Suit On Fukushima Radiation Exposure

Law360, Los Angeles (August 24, 2017, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. is facing a fresh $5 billion suit on behalf of more than 150 California-based U.S. Navy first responders accusing it of failing to disclose the sailors would be exposed to nuclear radiation from the Fukushima meltdown while helping tsunami victims.



Tepco knew there were problems at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station as soon as five hours after a March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami, but didn't warn the U.S. first responders who came as part of the Operation Tomodachi mission to...

