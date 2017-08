Biz Groups Want Strong Arbitration Rules Kept In NAFTA

Law360, Washington (August 25, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A trio of the most powerful U.S. business coalitions stressed the importance of a strong international arbitration system in a letter to Trump administration officials involved in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a day after the president said the U.S. could still ax the pact.



The leaders of the Business Roundtable, the National Association of Manufacturers and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told key cabinet officials and other top White House advisers in the letter on Wednesday that investment protections and investor-state...

