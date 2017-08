Bangladeshi Court Says Niko's Oil, Gas Deal Is Invalid

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has found that a gas purchase and sales agreement between Canadian energy firm Niko Resources Ltd. and two state-owned Bangladeshi oil and gas companies is invalid, according to Niko, which noted that a separate dispute stemming from the agreement is still in arbitration.



The Bangladeshi court had sided with an identified citizen of the country who in May 2016 lodged a petition against the Bangladeshi government, the Canadian firm and the government enterprises known as Bapex and Petrobangla, according to a...

