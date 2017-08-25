Deals Rumor Mill: BHP Billiton, Go-Jek, Excelitas Tech

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Australian mining mammoth BHP Billiton Ltd. is mulling the sale of a 25 percent interest in its Canadian potash mine project, and a deal could bring in almost $2 billion, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The report said BHP has hired an investment bank to assist with the potential sale of a stake in its partially built Jansen, Saskatchewan, potash project. BHP is motivated to make a deal because it would like to share the risk of developing the project, the report noted....

To view the full article, register now.